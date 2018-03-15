There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday March 21: The current north swell will continue to gradually diminish through Thursday. As the trade winds weaken and shift to a southeast direction tonight and Thursday, expect surf to diminish along east facing shores. Small north and northwest swells arriving this weekend may produce slight bumps in surf along north and west facing shores from Saturday through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high N medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

