Flash Flood Warning issued March 14 at 11:45PM HST until March 15 at 2:45AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 65. Light east wind.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph.

Looking Ahead

The cloudy and wet pattern will continue across the state through Thursday as low pressure lifts northward passing Kauai and Niihau to the west. Breezy trades will weaken and shift out of the southeast by Thursday, likely giving way to overnight land breezes and afternoon sea breezes over the smaller islands Friday through the upcoming weekend as low pressure tracks north and away from the area. Clouds and showers will focus over interior areas through the weekend, mainly through the afternoon hours. Another wet period is possible next week as a cold front approaches from the west and southerly winds strengthen.

