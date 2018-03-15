Job seekers have an opportunity to find new employment and explore career paths at the upcoming West Maui Job Fair hosted by Pacific Media Group. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

Event organizers say this upcoming job fair is the largest West Maui Job Fair to date, with a total of 37 businesses on-hand. This will be PMG’s 19th annual job fair and the sixth one in Lahaina.

The event comes as the Maui County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.1% in January. On Maui Island, the rate was 2%, up slightly from the 1.7% rate in December; on Molokaʻi unemployment was 3.6%, down slightly from the month before when the rate was 3.9%; and on Lānaʻi, the rate was 3.1%, up up significantly from the 1.2% rate in December.

“With the unemployment rate so low on Maui, it’s definitely a job seekers market,” says event organizer Charly Takahama. “This West Maui job fair will give those who are looking for a job or seeking a new career, a chance to visit with and learn about several different industries all in the same place.”

Businesses at the event will include Tihati Productions, Starbucks, Diamond Resorts, Altres Staffing, Ground Transport Inc, Crazy Shirts, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Maui Kaanapali Villas, Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui Divers Jewelry, Honolua Surf Co, American Savings Bank, Dairy Queen, Hyatt Residence Club, Hawaiian Island Creations, Maui Clothing Company, Longs Drugs, Kimo’s Restaurant, Vans, Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, and more.

Attendees who come dressed for an interview will have the chance to win an overnight stay-cation and Sunday brunch for two at Kaanapali Beach Hotel. The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. The enter-to-win box will be located in one of the kiosks at the shopping center.