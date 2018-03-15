Two visitors from Washington D.C. were airlifted from the popular tourist hike Bamboo Forest on Monday. The couple had made it across the first stream bed but when they decided to turn around, the water was too high for them to cross. Another group saw the couple on the other end and called for help. Both were unharmed.

Ten paddlers were airlifted to safety after the double-hulled canoe they were in got swamped about a half-mile north of the Kahului Harbor entrance last Friday. All ten paddlers were safely airlifted to the west breakwater near the Kahului Boat Ramp by 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

Ground has broken for the new Hoʻokele Shopping Center at the corner of Hoʻokele and Hāna Highway. A Safeway store will anchor the new location with a gas station and room for retail shops and a drive thru restaurant. The project is set to complete by the second quarter of next year.

A student led rally and concert will take place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 24th which will feature Jack Johnson, Willie K, Willie Nelson, Landon McNamara, Lily Meola, and more. The movement is being held across the country as organizers demand legislation to end gun violence in schools. The event is free for students and 10 dollar general admission, you can find out more on our website.

Barnes and Noble opened their doors on Monday at Maui Marketplace in Kahului. The book store moved from its previous location of 10 years at Lahaina Gateway Center. The new move is only temporary until the store can find a permanent location. The store is expected to remain at Maui Marketplace for at least six months.