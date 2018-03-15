VIDEO: Lahainaluna Japanese Club Participates in Honolulu Festival ×

Students from Lahainaluna High School’s Japanese Club on Maui participated in the 24th Annual Honolulu Festival Parade held over the weekend.

They volunteered to play Taiko drums inside the Honolulu Daijayama, which is the highlight of the four hour parade.

The Daijayama comes from Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture in southern Japan and represents a giant serpent from the mountains that brings rain to the local farmers.

Prior to the parade, Lahainaluna was awarded the Festival’s ʻOhana Award by festival sponsor, Japan Travel Bureau’s President and CEO Tsukasa Harafuku, for participating for an amazing 13th time in the last 15 years.