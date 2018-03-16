American Savings Bank has donated $65,000 to the American Savings Bank Endowed Scholarship Fund. The company established the scholarship at the University of Hawai‘i in 1978 and over the last 40 years, has been awarded 55 times.

Building on its longtime support of education in Hawai‘i, the scholarship supports full-time undergraduate students enrolled at any of the 10 University of Hawai‘i campuses with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and in need of financial assistance. Preference is given to students from ASB’s “Bank for Education ‘Ohana Schools.”

“This contribution to our scholarship fund enables us to help even more students achieve their dreams of higher education in Hawai‘i,” said ASB President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Wacker. “We are proud to increase our endowment with the University of Hawai‘i, which ultimately supports a stronger workforce for our state.”

University of Hawai‘i Foundation President and CEO Donna Vuchinich said, “We are tremendously grateful to ASB for all the impactful ways they support our university and our students statewide. From scholarships to program support, ASB is helping to ensure that our students receive a high quality, relevant education that prepares them for our dynamic workforce.”

For more information on the scholarship, including a list of Bank for Education ‘Ohana Schools, click here.