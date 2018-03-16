The East Maui birthplace of Queen Kaʻahumanu will throw a 250th birthday celebration hosted by the Hāna Chapter of ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu. The free public celebration will unfold with a Saturday, March 17 festival at Hāna Bay Beach Park, and March 18 Aliʻi Sunday worship services at historic Wananalua Congregational Church.

Kaʻahumanu was born March 17, 1768, reportedly in an oceanside cave at Puʻu Kaʻuiki adjacent to Hāna Bay. She was the wife of Kamehameha the Great and, after his death, held the title of Kuhina Nui, or Queen Regent.

As Kuhina Nui of the Hawaiian Kingdom, she ruled alongside Kamehameha II and Kamehameha III, and initiated laws curbing criminal activity and promoting education and better health care for Hawaiians.

The 250th Birthday Celebration for Queen Kaʻahumanu Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17, 2018. The event aims to honor Kaʻahumanu’s legacy and to perpetuate her life’s work for generations to come, according to event chairwoman Claudia Kalaola, CFEE.

The Moʻokiha O Piʻilani double-hull voyaging canoe will make her maiden voyage to Hāna to join the celebration. Raiatea Helm, CJ Helekahi, Halemanu, Kuaola musical group, and Hālau Nakaulakuhikuhi with kumu hula Kauʻi Kanakaʻole “all have Hāna roots and will entertain everyone with ʻono Hawaiian music,” Kalaola said. Besides food and crafts, there will be cultural demonstrations of kuʻi kalo (poi pounding), lauhala weaving, lei making, Hawaiian star compass and Makahiki games.

Guest minister Kenneth Makuakane will officiate at Aliʻi Sunday services from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, followed by an optional $13 lunch. Makuakane is Papa Makua, or the head of Hawaiʻi Congregational churches.

250th Birthday Celebration for Queen Kaʻahumanu Concert:

March 23 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The following weekend, the iconic Lim Family of Kohala, Hawaiʻi island, will headline the 250th Birthday Celebration for Queen Kaʻahumanu Concert. The show will start at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center with recording artist Sonny Lim; kumu hula Nani Lim Yap and Halau Manaola, and kumu hula Lorna Lim with Halau Kawehileimamoikawekiu O Kohala.

The program also will feature Kumu Hina and Lanakila; George Kahumoku Jr.; Institute of Hawaiian Music; chant by Kula Kaiapuni (Hawaiian Language Immersion) students, and a film on cultural protocol at Kapueokahi, Hāna Bay Beach Park. Emcees are Alakaʻi Paleka and Alika Atay.

Pre-show music and craft vendors at 4 p.m. in the MACC courtyard will advance the concert for a Maui-born queen. Tickets cost $25 and can be obtained via phone (808) 242-7469 or by visiting the MACC website.