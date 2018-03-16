There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday March 22: The current subsiding north swell will be reinforced by a small moderate northwest swell Saturday for a sub-advisory bump in surf for north and west shores. A short-period swell from the north will spread across the island waters Sunday, peaking on Monday, then declining Tuesday. A moderate northeast swell of mid-range period is forecast to arrive Wednesday and build through Thursday. This swell could result in advisory level surf for the east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N medium period swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

