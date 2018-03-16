There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

Warm and humid conditions will continue into the weekend as low pressure that brought the heavy showers over portions of the state passes to the north. Winds will remain light and variable into Saturday before light to moderate trades temporarily return through the second half of the weekend. Clouds and showers will focus mostly over interior locations through the afternoon hours today, then become focused over windward and mauka locations later Saturday through Monday as trades return. Another wet period is possible next week as a cold front approaches from the west and the winds shift out of the south and strengthen by midweek.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Widespread haze before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Widespread haze before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light east southeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Widespread haze before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Widespread haze before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Widespread haze before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.