Maui Electric Company will be using a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections in the areas of Upcountry Maui on Tuesday, March 20; Central and West Maui on Wednesday, March 21; and Moloka‘i on Tuesday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Dates and locations are subject to change depending on weather.

Routine aerial inspections of Maui Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to maintain stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions or concerns, the public can contact Maui Electric at 871-8461 or toll-free 1-877-871-8461 for Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i.