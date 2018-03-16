Maui’s Shane Victorino is among the latest inductees to the Hawaiʻi Sports Hall of Fame for his baseball career.

In a Tweet on Thursday, Victorino said “Dreamed of someday being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in my home state of HAWAII Well dreams do become a reality if you willing to overcome failure, work hard and stay focused on that dream!!!”

Other inductees in the 2018 class include: Clarissa Chun – Olympic Medalist, Wrestling; Clay Stanley – Olympic Medalist, Volleyball; and Dean Wilson – World Champion, Golf.

Victorino is a graduate of St. Anthony High School in Wailuku. He was drafted into the minor leagues in 1999 and made his Major League debut in 2003 with the San Diego Padres.

Over his career, Victorino also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

Known by the nickname, “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” Victorino played an instrumental role in helping the Philadelphia Phillies earn a World Series championship in 2008. During the Red Sox 2013 World Series title run, he drove in the game-winning run in all three clinching games.

“During his career as an outfielder, he received four Gold Glove awards for his superior individual fielding performance. Shane was the first Hawaiian-born positional player to be named to an All-Star team and was selected for Major League All-Star games twice,” according to the Hawaiʻi Sports Hall of Fame website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victorino was also a recipient of the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award in 2008 and Branch Rickey Award in 2011. He has also established the Shane Victorino Foundation is dedicated to promoting opportunities for under-served youth.