There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday March 23: A small northwest swell will build tonight and peak tomorrow night, with another small reinforcing northwest swell forecast to peak Sunday night. Surf will stay below advisory levels with both of these events. A short period northeast swell is expected to produce choppy surf along the east facing shores from Sunday into Tuesday before a larger and longer period northeast swell arrives Wednesday and peaks Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf along north and east facing shores could see advisory level surf with this swell. Surf along south facing shores should see above null conditions for a next few days with small long period background swells moving through.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high N medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT