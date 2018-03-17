There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Expect a brief reprieve in the humidity as the trade winds make a return over the next couple of days. A band of showers will bring an uptick in trade showers tonight through Sunday. A front stalling west of Kauai by the middle of next week will bring back the southeast winds, which in turn, will raise the humidity level, and the possibility of some wet weather for the second half of the work week.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Widespread haze before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Widespread haze before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Widespread haze before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.