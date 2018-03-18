Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Dear Mayor Alan Arakawa,

Q: I live in Napili and drive through Kahakuloa sometimes to get to town.

The county closed down Kahekili Highway for a while during weekdays because they said they were trying to fix a part of the roadway that was slipping off the hillside.

I just went through this week and now the opposite side of the road has cones along the side of it, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s going on? I thought this job was done?

A: The work along Kahekili Highway between Mileposts 15 and 16 in Kahakuloa that you referred to was finished last December.

However, the same “road slippage” problem across the gulch from where last year’s work was taking place has just recently been identified.

We have cones along the side where the cracks were spotted and we need to ask the council for more money to do repairs.

In the meantime we ask that people drive with caution in the area as that particular portion of the highway is even narrower than it was before.