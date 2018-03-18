Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his office

staff.

Mr. Mayor,

Q: I live alone and have a bad back but I need to get rid of my old refrigerator that is stored in my garage. If I put it out on the side of the street, will the county pick it up along with my regular trash?

A: I know we’ve answered this question time and time again, but people seem to really need this service, so I don’t mind repeating the details: The county will recycle your unwanted household appliances for free if you deliver it to Hammerhead Metals, located at 2000 Maui Veterans Highway (formerly Mokulele Highway). Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers and hot water heaters.

However, if like the person who asked this latest question, you cannot deliver the appliance to Hammerhead, then for a $25 fee the Solid Waste Division of the county Department of Environmental Management will pick up and deliver the appliance for you. Residents can contact the division directly at 270-7452 if they have any questions.

Please note that our workers cannot go onto your property, so please leave the item on the side of the street for pickup.

The application can be found online.

You do not need to have a residential refuse account to request an appliance pickup, but please be aware that the county cannot pick up appliances from condominiums, apartment complexes or gated communities.