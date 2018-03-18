There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday March 24: Small northwest and north swells will continue through the next couple of days. Surf will stay below advisory levels along north and west facing shores. A larger and longer period northeast swell will arrive Wednesday and peak Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf along north and east facing shores will reach advisory level surf with this swell, possibly warning level heights for east facing shores at the peak. Surf along south facing shores should see above null conditions for a next few days with small long period background swells moving through.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more N and builds to chest to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more N and builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

