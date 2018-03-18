There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are back, and will be here for a few days. They will also turn a bit windy in some place by Tuesday. A band of clouds and showers has reached Oahu. It will continue to move south and east, getting to Maui by mid morning, then on to the Big Island early this evening. With trades, expect the showers to focus on the windward and mountain areas, especially the nights and mornings. Some of these showers will extend into the leeward areas of the smaller islands, but rainfall will be light. An eastward moving front will be in range by Thursday night to cause the trades to become lighter. Expect the front to move down the island chain over the upcoming weekend, accompany by some scattered showers.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.