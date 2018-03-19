April is National Kite Month and the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Chinese Kite Festival will celebrate with two days of kite festivities from April 6-7, 2018.

The event will feature kite making crafts, kids’ smart games and Chinese foods along with music, free kite flying and acrobatic sport kite demonstrations.

Beginning Monday, April 2, the Wo Hing Museum will offer free admission to see its colorful kite displays.

During the Wo Hing Museum festival on Friday, April 6, guests can see kites from around the world in traditional and modern styles. Kites will also be available for purchase. Presentations will be made by Dr. Busaba Yip on Ancient Chinese Kites and by Kite Master Robert Loera on East Indian Kite Fighting at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.

Busaba Yip, Ph.D, Wo Hing Cultural Director for Lahaina Restoration Foundation said, “I hope our Kite Festival will bring all kite lovers together with our community. The joy of kite flying is not only for the ones who fly kites but also for those who watch them.”

Also on Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to design, make and fly their own kite, using mixed media. Maui Toy Works will offer trendsetting smart games for kids to play. Chinese food and desserts by Only ‘Ono BBQ will be available for sale in the garden where festival-goers can relax and listen to traditional Chinese music.

On Saturday, April 7 the whole family will be able to fly kites at the open space lawn adjacent to Lahaina Cannery Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to flying their own kites, participants can design and make a kite, and watch Robert Loera of the Hawai‘i Kitefliers Association demonstrate acrobatic sport kite flying.

“I love showing my mastery of flying all kites, big or small, and seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they gaze up at colorful kites in the big blue sky,” Kite Master Robert Loera said.

Wo Hing Museum will be open continuously from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday with free admission. For more information, call the museum at 808-661-5553.