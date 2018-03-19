The Maui Humane Society received a four-year $1 Million grant today, March 19, 2018, from The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, a private charitable foundation.

Over the course of the next four years, this grant will be used to support full funding of the Wings of Aloha transfer program, hiring a new full-time Cat Program Coordinator, providing Humane Alliance training, upgrading cat housing, purchasing a new transport vehicle as well as additional equipment needed for the MHS Spay & Neuter clinic.

In addition, a grant in support of a full-time Foster Coordinator was received from Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.

“We are grateful to the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation for believing in the game-changing work we are doing on behalf of Maui’s homeless animals. Thanks to Maddie, the little dog that inspired a revolution, we can help more animals than ever,” said Jerleen Bryant, Maui Humane Society CEO.

Each year the Maui Humane Society helps thousands of animals, taking in over 6,000 animals to shelter and serving many times that number through community outreach programs. Equally important, through its programs and services, MHS is able to provide support for Maui’s approximately 90,000 pet owners as well as Animal Management Services for the County of Maui.

“Maui Humane Society’s work and leadership are both extraordinary. We are proud to support their efforts and to help enhance lifesaving and well-being services for companion animals on Maui,” said Dave Duffield.

