Maui Tribe Productions and the ʻOhana and Friends of Maui entertainer Willie K are presenting benefit concerts on three islands to help compensate for the lost income and mounting health care expenses resulting from his recent diagnosis of lung cancer.

Born Willie Kahaialiʻi, Uncle Willie K has been performing at home in Hawaiʻi and across the world for all of his life. Performing alongside some of the industry’s most celebrated artists, the eclectic artist made his mark with a brand of dynamic stage performances and a diverse repertoire of music that span across time, language, and continents.

This will be a day of celebration, jam packed with awesome music including the Kahaialiʻi Brothers, KB the Next Generation, Kalani Peʻa, Pono (Kaleo Phillips, Josh Kahula, and Piʻilani Arias), Jesse Tanoue, Ata Demasco, Arlie Asiu, Pound4Pound, and some surprise guests along with ono food and FREE Keiki fun.

Tickets are: $25 for general admission (not seated); $50 for general admission (seated); $250 reserved VIP seats; and keiki 5 years of age and under get in FREE (plus applicable fees). Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

VIP ticket holders receive free parking. For all other patrons, premium parking is $15 in the main MACC lot and available via the MACC Box Office. Parking in the UHMC paved lot will be $5 – CASH only.

Tickets are available via the MACC Box Office, by calling (808) 242-SHOW or by visiting MauiArts.org online. The MACC Box Office is open Tue-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for window and phone sales. Online sales available anytime.

The MAHALO UNCLE WILLIE K Benefit Concert will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m.