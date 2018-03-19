There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday March 25: Small north and tiny background south swells will continue over the next couple of days, with surf remaining well below advisory levels along all shores through Tuesday. A larger and longer-period northeast swell will arrive Wednesday and peak Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf along north and east facing shores are forecast to reach advisory level surf with this swell, and possibly warning level heights for east facing shores at the peak.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with W winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE medium period swell for the morning drops into the knee to waist high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

