There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday March 26: A large northeast swell will build Tuesday night, peak late Wednesday through Wednesday night, then steadily lower through the second half of the week. Warning-level surf will be likely along east facing shores with advisory-level surf possible along north facing shores Wednesday into Thursday. Advisory-level surf will likely hold along east facing shores through Friday as the swell slowly lowers.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

