There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will increase to locally breezy levels by Wednesday, then ease toward the weekend as high pressure first strengthens to our north then weakens as it gets edged out by a front approaching from the west. Trade winds will push clouds and showers across the islands, focusing rainfall mainly across windward and mauka areas, with only light amounts expected. Showers will increase late in the work week and over the weekend as a weak surface low forms along a trough across the islands, with locally heavy rainfall possible.

West Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.