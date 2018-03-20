The Maui Film Festival issued the following statement regarding the upcoming “Concert of Our Lives” event that will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

“The decision by students in the Maui community to exercise their rights to freedom of speech and assembly has thrilled all of us at the Maui Film Festival. Their collective commitment to social responsibility and working for positive change is beyond admirable.

As a small gesture of the Maui Film Festival’s thanks for their efforts, we will be offering each and every student who secured a ticket to attend the Maui “Concert for Our Lives” an additional complimentary ticket will be provided to them to enjoy one film of their choice at either the Celestial Cinema in Wailea or the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului during the dates of the 2018 Maui Film Festival.

Big changes all start with a few people and end up positively changing the world.”