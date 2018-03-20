Maui Economic Opportunity announced the return of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides low-income seniors with fresh produce with the goal of improving their health and nutritional status.

Qualified seniors will receive coupons worth $50 to exchange for fresh, nutritious, and unprocessed locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from Farmers’ Market of Maui in Kīhei and Honokōwai, Hāna Fresh Farmers’ Market, Maui Fresh Farmers’ Market at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Maui Nui Farmers’ Market on Lower Kula Road, Ono Farms Farmstand of Hāna, Upcountry Farmers’ Market of Pukalani and Kula Country Farms. The SFMNP coupons may be used from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2018.

Applications for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are available here or contact the Planning and Coordinating Council Senior Coordinator, Zilpah Kaimiola at Zilpah.Kaimiola@meoninc.org.

For more information call Zilpah at (808) 243-4360.