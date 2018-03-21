California Jerky Factory, Inc. is recalling approximately 1,238 pounds of beef jerky products due to a processing deviation that may have led to underprocessing of products, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “Est. 18995” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sent to retail locations in California, Hawaiʻi and Nevada, and were also offered for internet sales.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel while performing a food safety assessment at the establishment.

Consumers who have purchased these products are being urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The beef jerky items were produced and packaged on Dec. 4, 2017, Dec. 5, 2017, Jan. 2, 2018 and Jan 24, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

3-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Original Crispy,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

6-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Original Crispy,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

3-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

6-oz. packages containing, “Beef Jerky Store Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

1.5-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

3-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

7-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Original,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

1.5-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

3-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

7-oz. packages containing, “California Jerky Factory Crispy Beef Jerky Teriyaki,” with “EXP” dates of 120418, 120518 and 010219.

10-lb. packages containing, “Eurasia DELIGHT Beef Jerky Du Du Bo Kho,” with “EXP” date 012419.

10-lb. packages containing, “Vua Kho Bo Beef Jerky Du Du Bo Kho,” with “EXP” date 012419.

10-lb. packages containing, “Vua Kho Bo Beef Jerky Lemon Grass,” with “EXP” date 012419.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.