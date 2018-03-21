The National Weather Service has extended the High Surf Warning for North and East facing shores of Maui County until 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in very dangerous swimming conditions, and deadly rip currents.

The current northeast swell will produce surf heights of up to 20 to 25 feet. The surf will spike up rapidly to warning level of 25 feet this morning. Very dangerous and potentially damaging surf can be expected with this swell. The surf will peak this afternoon and slowly begin subsiding tonight. The swell will continue to trend down through Friday.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

These dangerous conditions mean that only highly experienced persons should enter the water. Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.