HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday March 26: The incoming large northeast swell will steadily lower during the second half of the week, with the potential for advisory-level surf to continue into Friday for east-facing shores. Surf along south facing shores could trend up beginning Friday as a small southwest swell fills in.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

