Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, 13 vehicle thefts and 32 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 11-17, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 52% from the week before when 23 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 160% from the week before when five incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 113% from the week before when 15 incidents were reported.

11 Burglaries

Kahului

Sunday, March 11, 12:54 a.m.: 470 Hāna Hwy at Hawthorne Cat, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, March 14, 11:38 a.m.: 400 block of Oneheʻe Ave, Burglary Residential – Foced Entry

Thursday, March 15, 1 p.m.: 340 Ala Makani St at Extra Space Storage, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Monday, March 12, 9:26 a.m.: 820 Olowalu Village at Olowalu Store, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Monday, March 12, 10:55 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy/Maiha St at Island Plant Company baseyard, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Hāna

Monday, March 12, 12:24 p.m.: 0-100 block of Waikaloa Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Tuesday, March 13, 7:35 a.m.: 0-100 block of Waiakoa Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Wednesday, March 14, 7:06 a.m.: 1300 block of Olinda Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waiheʻe

Thursday, March 15, 5:22 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kaukini Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Friday, March 16, 2:36 p.m.: 1508 Piʻihana Rd in an open field, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Kaunakakai

Friday, March 16, 7:08 p.m.: 0-100 block of Okana St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

13 Vehicle Thefts

Kīhei

Sunday, March 11, 9:41 p.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Rd, MMZ962, 2005 Dodge Dakota, Blue

Monday, March 12, 12:26 p.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd, LHX198, 2000 Honda Civic, Green

Friday, March 16, 2:38 p.m.: Kulanihakoi St/Oluea, MAE148, 1994 Toyota Pickup, Silver

Friday, March 16, 6:01 p.m.: 2700 block of S Kīhei Rd, LBD701, 2010 Hyundai Genesis, Gray

Saturday, March 17, 8:56 a.m.: 2100 block of Aluna Pl, 771MVL, 2012 Kawasaki Ninja, Green

Kahului

Sunday, March 11, 1:49 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kaiemi St, M01239, 2006 Moped, Silver

Thursday, March 15, 4:37 p.m.: 58 Amala Pl at Hele Maui Car Rentals, LHM648, 2006 Honda Pilot, Green

Lahaina

Sunday, March 11, 8:06 a.m.: 800 block of Kale St, M00390, 2014 KYMCO Moped, Red

Sunday, March 11, 6:59 p.m.: 600 block of Waineʻe St, MJE559, 2002 Honda Accord, Green

Tuesday, March 13, 6:17 p.m.: 675 Warf St at Lahaina Harbor, M01223, 2013 Genuine Moped, Red

Kāʻanapali

Monday, March 12, 11:56 a.m.: 2750 Kalapu Dr at International Colony Club, 2016 golf cart, White

Haʻikū

Wednesday, March 14, 4:51 p.m.: Hāna Hwy neat the area of Mile Marker 2, LFP762, 2016 Honda Accord, Gray

Wailea

Friday, March 16, 4:42 p.m.: Oneuli Beach Access Rd, LGZ999, 2002 Ford Ranger, Red

32 Vehicle Break-Ins

Māʻalaea

Sunday, March 11, 4:39 p.m.: 10600 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at MM 30-6 at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2018 Nissan Versa, White

Sunday, March 11, 4:47 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd at Kealia Boardwalk, 2009 Toyota Corolla, Silver

Friday, March 16, 8:15 a.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2003 Mitsubishi Galant, Cream

Friday, March 16, 8:15 a.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 1992 Toyota Pickup, White

Friday, March 16, 9:25 a.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd at Māʻalaea Harbor, 2014 Dodge R25, Gray

Saturday, March 17, 3:01 a.m.: 100 Hauoli St at Kahului Harbor Break Waters, 2007 Honda Civic, Blue

Pāʻia

Sunday, March 11, 11:07 a.m.: 28 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center, 2012 Chevy Sonic, Silver

Saturday, March 17, 11:09 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hookipa Park, 2017 Chevy Impala, White

Wailea

Sunday, March 11, 10:19 a.m.: 618 Laniolu Pl, 2003 Chrysler Cruiser, Black

Mākena

Sunday, March 11, 7:48 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach First Entrance, 2005 Toyota Corolla, Gold

Tuesday, March 13, 3:11 p.m.: 4400 Mākena Rd at Polo Beach Club, 2006 Nissan Altima, Silver

Tuesday, March 13, 3:11 p.m.: 4400 Mākena Rd fronting Polo Beach Club, 2017 Chrysler 300, Gray

Tuesday, March 13, 3:53 p.m.: Mākena Rd at La Perouse Bay, 2006 Nissan Altima, Silver

Tuesday, March 13, 3:53 p.m.: Mākena Rd at La Perouse Bay, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Tuesday, March 13, 4 p.m.: Mākena Rd at Ahihi Kinau Natural Area Reserve, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Lahaina

Monday, March 12, 7:42 p.m.: 500 block of Front St, 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, White

Tuesday, March 13, 2:48 p.m.: Puʻunoa Pl at Baby Beach, 2007 GMC Yukon, Black

Thursday, March 15, 7:25 a.m.: 1850 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Police Station, 2003 Toyota Rav4, White

Friday, March 16, 10:45 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Papalaua Beach “Thousand Peaks,” 1999 Dodge Dakota, Blue

Kīhei

Wednesday, March 14, 7:02 a.m.: 1400 block of Liloa Dr, 2004 Isuzu NPR, White

Friday, March 16, 2:43 p.m.: S Kīhei/N Kīhei Rd, 2017 Jeep Patriot, White

Saturday, March 17, 1:17 p.m.: 2441 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Regency Apartments, 1998 Jeep Wrangler, Blue

Kahului

Wednesday, March 14, 9:15 p.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St at Target, 2004 Nissan XTerra, Black

Friday, March 16, 2:23 p.m.: Alae St/Hoʻokele St at All Save Rent a Car, 2016 Ford T-350, White

Friday, March 16, 3:01 p.m.: Alae St/Hoʻokele St at All Save Rent a Car, 2010 Chevy Silverado, Gray

Spreckelsville

Thursday, March 15, 7:13 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2018 Nissan Altima, Gray

Kapalua

Thursday, March 15, 12:26 p.m.: 2000 Village Rd at Kapalua Village Center, 2012 Nissan Sentra, Red

Friday, March 16, 8:28 a.m.: 5855 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at DT Fleming Park, 2018 Nissan Maxima, Black

Kāʻanapali

Friday, March 16, 5:03 p.m.: 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Pukalani

Friday, March 16, 2:51 p.m.: 15 Makawao Ave at Pukalani Superette, 1982 Mazda Pickup, White

Haʻikū

Friday, March 16, 12:40 p.m.: location in Haʻikū, 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, Gray

Waiehu