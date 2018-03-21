The South Maui Community Park will be temporarily closed starting today, Wednesday, March 21, for emergency work to install a 12-inch Double Check Detector Assembly at the main entry gate.

Officials say water at the park will not be available during the installation.

The facility, located at 1501 Liloa Drive in Kīhei, is expected to reopen April 5, 2018.

The community is asked to avoid the construction area and equipment for safety reasons.

For information, contact Robert Agapay, CIP coordinator, Department of Park and Recreation, Planning and Development Division at (808) 270-6158 or the South Maui Parks District Recreation office at (808) 879-4364.