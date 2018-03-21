The 5th TEDxYouth@SeaburyHall will take place on Sunday, April 15 at Seabury Hall’s A’ali’ikūhōnua Creative Arts Center.

TEDxYouth@SeaburyHall is an annual event organized by youth, for youth. The event brings together inspiring middle school and high school student speakers from Maui’s community to share their revolutionary ideas. The goal of the event is to empower the youth of Maui.

Organizers say this year’s theme, “Wayfinders,” was chosen because “we are all navigating our way through our own lives, and we are all reading the messages in the stars.”

Speakers will present their interpretation of the stars, with topics ranging from the media’s impact on Youth to Oxybenzone and the health of Hawaiʻi’s reefs.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at online or via Eventbrite.