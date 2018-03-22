The Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place tomorrow night, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The event features free entertainment, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping.

The event will feature free entertainment by Kawika Ortiz, Maui’s Emperado Dance Fitness group, and reggae group favorite The Lambsbread.

The Entertainment lineup at the K4F Main Stage is as follows:

6:05 p.m.: Blessing by Rev Juddee

6:10 p.m.: Opening Announcements by Emcee Sista Val

6:15 – 7:15 p.m.: Kawika Ortiz

7:20 – 7:40 p.m.: Emperado Dance Fitness

7:50 – 8:55 p.m.: The Lambsbread

There is free parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza and St. Theresa Church.

K4F Food Court: Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Jawz, Smoke N Spice, Jini’s Curry, Sumo Dog, Horhitos, Maui Cane Juice, Poi Mochi, Al’s BBQ Pit, Tacos Maui 8th Wonder, Three’s Bar & Grill, Z-Man’s Kitchen, Aloha Kettle Corn, Teppanyaki-2-GO, Wai Lemi, M Bakery, Shorebreak (D&M Garlic Noodles), Only Ono BBQ, Pastele House, Cream B Maui, and Fatt Chicks Burgers.

Activities for Keiki and Teens includes: DJ Z, Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, Walk on Water Balls, Spider Jump, Monkey Pod Art Studio, Family Dojo, Ribbon Dance by Kalimaya, Maui Classic Cars and Hot Rods. There will also be hula hooping and bubbles for all ages.

K4F Arts and Crafts includes: Makana Oils Doterra, Kahele Maui Maui Made Handbags, Aloha Country, Alpha Maui – Olethes Hodges, Anykine Spinners, Believe The Free Jewelry, Boobie Shack, LLC, Bow Addo, Color Me Maui Photography, Cyn Tia Designs, Freyja Finery, Hawaii Real Estate Team, Hawaii Wood Maps – Smart Craft Technologies, Inc., Healing Amulets, Healing Hands Past Present Future, Honi Designs, Hula Cookies & Ice Cream, Isle Dream, Jahja’s Island Treasure, Jonerz and the Sparrow LLC truck, Kaiuka, Kalai La’au LLC, Kellys Candies, Lako Kula Designs, Manakai Swimwear, and Maui Fine Arts.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of restaurants mauka and makai including: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Icebar & Grill, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Miso Phat Sushi, Ono Gelato, Panda Express, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Taco Bell, Wow Wow Lemonade, Vietnamese Cuisine, Peace Love Shave Ice, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Fork & Salad, Sparky’s Food Company, and Shearwater Tavern.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

There is a town party nearly every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday, Kīhei Fourth Friday and Lānaʻi Fifth Friday.