HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday March 28: The current large northeast swell will slowly decrease through Friday. A small to medium sized NW swell is expected on Monday for north and west facing shores. A small southwest swell is expected along south facing shores during the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Head high NNE ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

Surf: Waist to chest high NE ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

