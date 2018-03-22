Emergency tree removal along Piʻiholo Road will begin on Monday, March 26, according to an announcement from the Department of Public Works.

The project will result in the closure of a portion of Piʻiholo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except weekends and most holidays. *(Please note that although March 26 is Kūhiō Day, a state holiday, work will still move forward)

The project consists of cutting approximately 300 eucalyptus trees along Piʻiholo Road down to 1- to 2-foot-high stumps. Completion is set for June 2018.

During the workdays approaching vehicles will be detoured onto Olinda Road. Three electronic signs will notify motorists of the Piʻiholo project, which is near the Piʻiholo Ranch Zipline.