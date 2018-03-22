The University of Hawaiʻi Wahine soccer team will participate in a free Soccer Clinic on Maui in April.

The clinic will provide participants with an opportunity to train with members of the wahine team.

The clinic will be held on Saturday April 14th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Maui High School soccer field.

The soccer clinic is being offered free of charge, thanks to a host of partners and sponsors that include: HMSA, Texaco, Beyond Green Partners, the County of Maui and the Department of Education.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this wonderful opportunity for student fans to learn and see up close how amazing the UH Rainbow Wahine Soccer Team is,” said Lieutenant Governor Doug Chin who joined the University of Hawaiʻi in making the announcement. “I commend the players for showing our keiki the value of athletics and giving back to the community.”

Registration is open to the first 300 Maui youth, between the ages of five and 18.

Registration forms can be found and printed online. Interested soccer fans can submit one completed and signed registration form and release form per student to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor via email to LtGov.Contact@hawaii.gov or by mail to:

Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Hawaiʻi State Capitol

414 S. Beretania Street, 5th Floor

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email.