University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host a Easter Sunday Kuhio Day Celebration on the Great Lawn on April 1, 2018.

Open free to the public, the event opens with 7 a.m. sunrise services, followed by 7:30 cultural protocol; then an 8:15 Easter egg hunt and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. festival.

The latter festivities offer daylong entertainment; food; crafts; Makahiki games; a farmers market; four jumping castles and an art contest for the keiki, and community-information booths, including Vote 2 Rise voter registration and Project Vision Hawaiʻi mobile clinic.

Live entertainment throughout the day will feature Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award 2012 winner ʻIoane Keanaʻaina who will perform from noon to 1 p.m. with Kanikapila ʻO Keokea that includes Upcountry musicians Alika Akana and Aaron Booth on guitar, and Richard Dancil on slack key. Na Kani O Kaʻa, composed of Royal Order of Kamehameha musicians, entertains from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Kuhio Day Celebration salutes Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaʻole (1871-1922), whose March 26 birthday is a state holiday. The 10-term Territorial Congressional delegate spearheaded passage of the 1920 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act establishing the Hawaiian homestead program. The Kauaʻi son reorganized the Royal Order of Kamehameha in 1903; started the Hawaiian Civic Club movement in 1918, and instituted the island-county governmental system.