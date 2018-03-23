HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday March 29: This NE swell will be reinforced by a small to medium pulse of 3 feet between Saturday night and Monday. This swell will be followed by a small to medium NW swell between Sunday night and Tuesday. Surf will be well below advisory level. South-facing shores can expect a slight rise in the surf this Friday through Saturday as a small southwesterly swell arrives.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

