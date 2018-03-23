Flash Flood Watch issued March 23 at 3:46AM HST until March 25 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Cloudy conditions with breezy trades will continue today. Enhanced showers will develop as an upper level trough approaches the islands from the west. Most shower activity will remain focused along windward and mauka areas from Molokai to the Big Island with enhanced showers developing over the entire island of Kauai and Oahu. Rain shower coverage will trend higher later tonight into Saturday with heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms spreading eastward across the state. Rainy conditions will continue through Sunday afternoon with improving conditions spreading from west to east from Sunday night into Monday morning. Lighter winds and drier conditions are forecast for the first half of next week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 18 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.