Maui police issued a total of 325 traffic citations during the recent 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Prevention campaign, including 10 impaired driving arrests.

During the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Maui Police Department conducted multiple DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols to focus on the prevention and apprehension of impaired drivers. St. Patrick’s Day rivals Halloween and New Year’s as the busiest night for the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Section Vehicle Homicide Unit, Solo Bike (Motorcycle) Detail and DUI Task Force Unit.

The results of this extensive three-day traffic enforcement endeavor, aimed at making our roadways safer, over the weekend are as follows:

Impaired Driving arrests: 10

Traffic Citations: 325

Below is the breakdown of the 325 traffic citations issued:

No Driver’s License: 18

No Vehicle Insurance: 29

No Seat Belt/Child Restraint: 18

Cellular Phone: 18

Speeding: 13

Other traffic-related citations: 229

Officers at the intoxication control checkpoints noticed numerous vehicles with occupants coming from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations having designated drivers. The Maui Police Department would like to commend everyone who celebrated St. Patrick’s Day responsibly. We sincerely thank everyone who either made arrangements to have a designated driver or served as a designated driver.