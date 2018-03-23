A 35-year-old Makawao man is dead after being fatally stabbed with a machete in a bathroom at Queen Kaahumanu Center over the weekend. Witnesses say they heard the suspect, 23-year-old Kumulipo Sylva tell the victim quote I was sent to end you and quote I’ve been sending demons to the moon.

Witnesses say Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo boarded the Maui Bus around 2 p.m. on Sunday in front of the Pukalani Community Center and became upset when he noticed Sylva, who was sitting at the front of the bus, staring at him. One witnesses said Cerezo then quote taunted Sylva the entire ride. Once the bus arrived here at Queen Kaahumanu Center both men departed and Sylva challenged Cerezo to a fight.

Cerezo declined Sylva’s request and walked away. The suspect then followed the victim upstairs to the men’s restroom outside of the Men’s Macy’s store. A witness who was inside a restroom stall said he heard the two men arguing and heard one of the men say “Unfortunately, I’ve been sent here to end you and that “I’ve been sending demons to the moon.” The witness exited the stall and observed Sylva swing a machete towards Cerezo who described the sound as a water balloon dropping on the floor. Sylva then placed the machete into his backpack and said “Believe it or not, it was a demon,” before exiting the restroom. Police say Cerezo fell to the ground immediately and there was blood everywhere. Both witnesses from the restroom identified Sylva from a photo line-up on Sunday afternoon. Sylva was located at the Kahului Community Center Park about an hour after the incident occurred and was placed under arrest.

The following morning police say Sylva admitted to killing Cerezo because “he was a demon.” Court documents indicate that Sylva provided officials the location of the weapon which was recovered in a dirt brush area in the park. Sylva is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

A 20-year-old Haʻikū woman suffered critical life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday on Olinda Road in Makawao. The crash occurred after the operator of the vehicle lost control and collided into a tree stump, rolling over on its side before coming to a stop. The woman was among two backseat passengers who were ejected from the car, both were not wearing seatbelts. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

A Haʻikū man suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Hāna Highway around 9 p.m. on Friday. 48-year-old Myves Manu Gould was walking in the west-bound lane of travel when a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west collided into him. Gould was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the vehicle and his three passengers were all wearing their seatbelts and were uninjured. This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality for 2018.

