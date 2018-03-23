The Maui Department of Water Supply will be working with contractors to check valves in preparation for an upcoming tie-in project on Kanani Road in the central Kīhei area.

As a result some water customers will have their water shut off intermittently from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 27 and 28, 2018.

The shutdown will affect water service on the following streets:

● Kanani Road from South Kīhei Road to Haukai Place, including Hālona Street and Waimaka Place

● South Kīhei Road between Auhana Road and Maui Coast Hotel, including ʻIliʻili Road and Kaiau Place

● Keala Place and Alahele Place, including Alaloa Road, ʻAnapa Place, Kaʻahele Place, Peke Place, and Hoʻolalei Way

● Līloa Drive between East Welakahao Road and Kupuna Street, including Hope Chapel and Hale Mahaolu ʻEhiku

Traffic should not be affected but motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

DWS customers in the affected area are encouraged to store water and adjust water usage plans as appropriate. Customers may want to flush their waterlines for a short time on Tuesday and/or Wednesday afternoon to ensure that no sediment has accumulated in their waterlines during the project.