There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday March 30: The current northeast swell will continue to diminish through Saturday. A modest north-northeast swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday. A small northwest swell is also expected from Sunday night through Tuesday, followed by another small northwest swell during the middle of next week. Small south-southwest and southwest swells are also expected from today into early next week. All swells are expected to remain below advisory levels at this time.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the ankle to knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

