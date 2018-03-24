Flood Advisory issued March 24 at 6:19AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A low pressure disturbance moving through the region continues to drive rain showers eastward across the state today. Moderate to heavy showers over the western islands led to elevated stream levels on Kauai and Oahu with some reports of flash flooding this morning. These convective showers will move into Maui and Hawaii County later today with periods of heavy rainfall and the potential for a few thunderstorms. Strong winds aloft are reaching the Big Island summits coupled with snowfall and low visibilities will produce treacherous wintery conditions at the highest elevations. Drier air will move into Kauai later this morning and Oahu this afternoon with improving weather conditions pushing eastward across the entire state on Sunday. Wind speeds will become light and trend towards land and sea breezes for the first half of next week. Trade winds returning with isolated to scattered windward and mauka showers by Thursday.

West Side

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 80. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 80. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 80. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 72. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. High near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.