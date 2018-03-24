The Maui Steel Guitar Festival will celebrate its 10th year at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel with some of the most talented musical performers on the island.

The event will be held April 13-14 and will showcase some of the most talented musical performers on the island. Friday and Saturday activities will be presented at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, and activities on Sunday, April 15, will take place at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

The free, 3-day annual festival includes a series of performances, presentations, instructional workshops, jam sessions and public and private school visitations that are focused on the Hawaiian Steel Guitar and its importance in the Hawaiian music genre.

The Hawaiian Steel Guitar is the only instrument thought to be indigenous to Hawaiʻi. In addition to the presentations, there will be a steel guitar exhibit on display featuring vintage lap steel guitar on display, some dating back to the 1930s.