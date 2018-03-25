There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday March 31: The current northeast swell will continue to subside through the weekend. No other significant swells are then expected through most of the week. A small northwest swell will move through the islands Monday. Long term guidance suggests a possible near advisory northwest swell building over the islands next weekend. Small southwest swells are also expected to continue through the next several days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to shoulder high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT