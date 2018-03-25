There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Drier weather has moved in across the Hawaiian Islands today. Scattered showers are expected later this evening for the western islands as another upper level trough moves into the state. Starting on Monday, expect mostly dry weather conditions in a light wind regime allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes through Wednesday. Weak east to southeast winds return on Thursday and Friday with isolated to scattered light showers in the forecast.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.