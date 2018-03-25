Maui Obituaries

Harry Nobuyuki Furomoto

April 22, 1930 – March 14, 2018

Harry Nobuyuki Furomoto, 87, of Wailuku, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. He was born on April 22, 1930 in Wailuku, Maui.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission. Public visitation starts from 4 to 5 p.m. with service to begin at 5 p.m.

Harry was the founder of Harry’s Body Fender and Paint shop, Maui Automotive Center and Hawai‘i Sportfishing Charters; this was all a part of Furomoto Service Inc. He was also a well-known fisherman and Captain of his boat Baby Lynn. Harry lived a wonderful life.

He is pre-deceased by his wife, Mae Furomoto; parents Sugiyo Miyake & Kazue Furomoto. He is survived by sons, Clyde Furomoto (Eunjeong), Kurt Furomoto; daughter Lynn Pascual (Tony); sister, Millie Nakamura (Paul), sister-in-law, Lydia Furomoto; seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, Cade, Cody, Jace, Zachary and Jaren.

Evelyn Ala Erickson

April 21, 1945 – March 11, 2018

Evelyn Ala Erickson, 72, of Lahaina, passed away on March 11, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 21, 1945 in Honolulu.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m. and cremation will follow.

Evelyn was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandma. She worked as a Pantry Worker at Kapalua Bay Hotel.

She was a member of the Aloha Ohana Club, a lifetime member of the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, and paddled for Napili Canoe Club.

She is survived by her husband, James “Eric” Erickson; son, Matthew “Jay” Erickson (Keola); daughters, Tonya (Jack) “Ui” Kua’ana, Lana “Kimi” Vierra (Chico); hanai-daughter, Melanie (Buff) Nakoa; son-in-law, Alvin Vierra; sister, Roseline “Lina” Balinbin; eight grandchildren, Davin and Erika Erickson, Hali’ilaulani, Bronsen and Noa Vierra; Sarah-Ann Frame, Keaka and Jaki Kua’ana; one great-granddaughter, Zaevah Erickson Castaneto; hanai grandchildren, Pi’ilani, Jaiana, Cheylah and Chanse Uyeda(deceased), Kelsi Kaahui (deceased); and seven hanai great-grandchildren.

Myrtle Leinani Shinayo Kim

March 27, 1933 – March 8, 2018

Myrtle Leinani Shinayo Kim, 84, of Haʻikū, passed away on March 8, 2018 in Wailuku. She was born on March 27, 1933 in Makawao.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 7 p.m.

Visitation again on Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pāʻia Hawaiian Protestant Church. Service will begin at 10:30 a.m., and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Maui.

Myrtle retired as an Executive Housekeeper at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

She is survived by her sons, Kyle (Tracey) Sentinella, Robyn (Kuulei “Eugie”) Kim, Dwayn Kim, Kevyn Kihei Kim; daughters, Roxanne (Fred) Relles, and Yasmin (Roy) Kim-Takahashi; sister, Evelyn Ululani (Clifford) Hashimoto; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Myrtle is predeceased by her husband, Richard Kim; daughter, Denise Prosser; parents, George Yoshiki Okamura and Mary Kaleikapu Kaholokula; and brother, Richard Okamura.

Daniel James Baker, Jr.

February 2, 1962 – February 26, 2018

Daniel James Baker, Jr., 56 of Hāna, passed away on Feb. 26, 2018 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 2, 1962 in Honolulu.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. at Aina O Kauakea in Hāna.

Daniel was a Chef for 30 years at Travaasa Hotel Hana formerly known as Hotel Hāna Maui, but most of all, he was an awesome husband, father, provider, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle, friend, and co-worker.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Kalama Baker; children, Amber-Leigh Kalama, Daniel James Kalama Baker, Travis Dane Kalama Baker, and Tawney Mae Kalama Baker; mother, Helene Baker; brothers, Troy Baker Sato, and John Baker; sisters, Denise Utoafili, Elizabeth Ahuna, Danielle Baker, Jayme Lee Baker, and Gabrielle Baker; step-siblings, Donald Sato, Kim Baker, Shelley Sato, and Danny “Buddah” Sato; grandchildren, Nainoa, Kaori, Nahiku, Zane, Shaydyn, Marianne, Keawe, Frankie Boy “Buta Boy”, and Levi.

Daniel is predeceased by his father, Daniel James Baker, Sr.; and daughter, Zaney Ann Kalama Baker.

Big Island Obituaries

Duane “Sonny” Anthony Breithaupt

December 5, 1963 – March 21, 2018

Duane “Sonny” Anthony Breithaupt, 54 of Waiohinu, Ka‘u, passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in Ka‘u. Born in Pahala, Ka‘u, he was a journeyman welder at Royal Hawaiian Orchards in Pahala.

He enjoyed both the mountain and ocean whether it was cruising on the four wheelers, camping or fishing. He was also active in the community as a coach of Ka‘u Pop Warner Football. He will be remembered for selflessness, his humor, smile, friendly personality but most of all as being a family man.

There will be an all-night vigil on Friday, April 6, 2018 at the family residence in Waionihu (Mamalahoa Hwy.), starting at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday April 7, 2018 at Kauahaao Congregational Church in Waiohinu Church in Waiohinu, visitation from 8 to 10 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

He is survived by beloved companion of 29 years, Marites “Tess” Castaneda of Waiohinu; sons, Devin “Bully” (Mona) Breidthaupt of Waiohinu, Derwin Breithaupt of Kona, Darrin Jr. (Sharla) Enos of Kona; daughter, Staeci (Jayck) Breithaupdt of Arizona; brothers, Glen Hashimoto Sr. of Ocean View, Vince (Monica) Hashimoto of Kona, Jesse (Melanie) Navarro of Ocean View, Blaine (Cristina) of Na‘alehu; sisters, Velma Kekoa of Hilo; Annie (Mahi) Navarro of Ocean View, Penney (Emma) Breithaupt of Ocean View; nine grandchildren, numerous hanai brothers and sisters, brothers and sister-in-laws and uncles, aunts, nephew, nieces, and cousins.

Kealia Ka‘uanoemainalani Kaleikaumaka Hi‘ilani Mokihana Kameai‘omakamae Moniz-Torres

September 18, 2002 – March 16, 2018

Kealia Ka‘uanoemainalani Kaleikaumaka Hi‘ilani Mokihana Kameai‘omakamae Moniz-Torres, 15 of Kea‘au passed away on March 16, 2018. She was born on Sept. 18, 2002 and was a student at Kea‘au High School.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary 570 Kinoole St. Hilo, HI 96720 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Survived by her mother, Jo-Anna K.K. (Buddy) Moniz, father, Paul W.G.I. (Sasha) Moniz; brothers, Keanu Moniz, Bud Amaral, Paul Moniz Jr.; sisters, Keani Moniz-Torres, Kaisha-Star Soares-Moniz, Kaianna Moniz, Kailey Moniz; grandparents Joann, (Terrance) Kaleiwahea, James K. Mahu Jr., Stephanie (John) Moniz, Paul (Josie) Moniz, numerous aunties, uncles, and cousins.

Joshua Koii Anthony Akana

March 13, 1928 – March 13, 2018

Joshua Koii Anthony Akana 89, of Kamuela, peacefully passed away on March 13, 2018. He was born on March 13, 1928 at home. He was a retired engineer for Hawaiian Electric. He was a part of the Hawaiian Electric Glee Club, Native Hawaiian Education, Prince Kuhio Club, and The Waimea Senior Citizens Club.

Services will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018 at The Annunciation Catholic Church, 65-1235 Kawaihae Rd. Kamuela, HI 96743. Visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass at 10 a.m.

Survived by his daughters, Janna (Kimo) Keawe of Honolulu, Jerri (Alex) Dizol of Kamuela; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and cousins.

Dinah Lee Yousey

May 22, 1944 – March 4, 2018

Dinah Lee Yousey, 73 of Kailua-Kona, passed away on March 4, 2018. She was born in Norwich, New York. Dinah worked as a legal secretary.

She is survived by husband Ronald and brother Ronald (Rose) Balcom of Lexington, Kentucky.

Private services will be held.

Recto “Rick” Ramos Saplan

October 6, 1956 – February 24, 2018

Recto “Rick” Ramos Saplan, 61 of Kailua-Kona, died on Feb. 24, 2018 at the Queen’s Medical Center. He was born in Tarlac, Philippines. He served in the US Military after graduating from Ka‘u High School. Rick retired from the Kona Country Club in the Maintenance Department. He owned and operated his own taxi and tour service under Saplan Taxi.

He is survived by his former wife Linda Ganir; sons Ricky (Kylen) Saplan of Las Vegas, Nevada; Riley(Latasha Ortiz) Saplan of Kailua-Kona; daughter Rehna Saplan of Kailua-Kona; brothers Danny (Leslie Rosario) Saplan of Pahala, Hawaii; Wilson (Leonora) Saplan of Kailua-Kona; Dante Saplan of Na‘alehu, Hawai‘i; sisters Shirley (Richard) Sorensen of Bremerton, Washington; Lily (Davy) Tabbada of Kailua-Kona; four grandchildren and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the Life Water Church (formerly Central Kona Union Church) on Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m. Cremation to follow and burial at the West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, April 3, at 9 a.m.