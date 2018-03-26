Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q. Why are windmills in Kahikinui being dismantled and shipped off-island?

A. If you’re talking about the Auwahi Wind farm located on ‘Ulupalakua Ranch, there has been no word to my office that they are taking down windmills and shipping them off island.

However, I’ve been told that one of the units had a mechanical failure that could not be repaired and so they had to remove the broken part are waiting for the replacement part to arrive.

This might be what you are seeing out there.