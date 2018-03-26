The Haʻikū Community Association will host a community discussion on Wednesday, March 28, regarding the Pāʻia Bypass including discussions on the best route and the latest plans. The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Haʻikū School Cafeteria on Pauwela Rd. in Haʻikū.

Community organizers say funding for the design of the Pāʻia Reliever Route is currently being discussed in the Legislature, yet, the current design was not part of any alternatives reviewed by community groups in the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Preparation Notice in 2010.

HCA will present a discussion on possible routes that would serve community needs. The public is encouraged to attend the free meeting and share ideas and thoughts on the topic.

Other topics during the meeting will include updates on local activities such as the upcoming Haʻikū Hoʻolauleʻa and Flower Festival, and community malama days for the new Hamakua open space and the Kalakupua (Giggle Hill) Playground will also be announced.

Various resource people from County and State agencies have been invited to attend and answer questions about the review process for the proposed reliever road.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and potluck pupu and beverages will be available.