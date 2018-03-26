Hawaiian Airlines officially launched it’s new codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Travelers will now have access to 36 domestic and 11 international destinations within JAL’s network, flights Hawaiian airlines offers to neighbor islands, and connections between Japan and Hawai‘i.

“We’re excited to extend our reach in Japan and welcome new guests onboard Hawaiian so they may experience our hospitality and the unique charm of our islands,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re also thrilled to offer Hawaiʻi residents the ability to earn HawaiianMiles while traveling to popular cities beyond our gateways including Fukuoka, Nagoya and Okinawa.”

“We look forward to providing a seamless customer experience through this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines. As we embrace the challenge to deliver convenient travel options to our mutual customers, this is just the start of a successful relationship we envision with Hawaiian,” said Yoshiharu Ueki, president of Japan Airlines.

Phase one of the comprehensive partnership includes:

Access to 36 domestic and 11 international destinations (subject to government approval) within JAL’s network, as well as all Japan-Hawai‘i flights.

Access to Hawaiian’s robust neighbor island network of approximately 170 daily flights.

Hawaiian Airlines inclusion into JAL’s JALPAK offers guests more options on tour packages between Japan and Hawai‘i beginning April 2.

Ability to earn HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank credit on codeshare flights, including non-stop flights between Honolulu and Nagoya and Sapporo.

Reciprocal lounge benefits.Convenient connections and an improved guest experience following Hawaiian’s relocation to Terminal 2, adjacent to JAL, at Tokyo Narita Airport beginning March 25.

Hawaiian has carried over 3 million guests via its gateways in Haneda and Narita, Sapporo and Osaka since launching service in 2010. JAL transported over 1 million travelers between Japan and Hawai‘i in 2017.

The two airlines plan to further enhance their partnership by creating a joint venture through an antitrust immunity agreement. The carriers anticipate filing their request with the US Department of Transportation and Japanese authorities next month.